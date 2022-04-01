AAP’s counterattack: Punjab Assembly passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

Hitting back at the central government over its decision to bring employees of Chandigarh under the service rules of the Union government, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government today moved a resolution in the state assembly reiterating the state’s long pending demand of freeing Chandigarh from the status of Union Territory and handing it over to Punjab. The BJP members had opposed the move and were absent during the passing of the resolution. The Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party supported the resolution which was eventually passed unanimously by the state legislative assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Central Service rules will be applicable to employees of Chandigarh. Speaking in the Punjab assembly, Mann said that he would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

While moving the resolution, Mann said, “Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh. Since then, a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of the state of Punjab and state of Haryana.”

Mann then accused the central government of trying to upset this balance through various steps including opening up the posts of members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board for all states and the introduction of the Central Civil Service Rules in Chandigarh.

Opposing the move, BJP MLA Ashwini Sharma said the resolution is aimed at misleading people to cover up for the non-performance of the successive governments. Sharma said that the Central Service rules were applicable to the employees of Chandigarh between March 1, 1986 and March 31, 1991 and they later demanded the Punjab government’s rule as the state’s pay scale became lucrative. “Now, the UT employees have again sought central rules. If you want those employees to be governed by Punjab rules then you apply the sixth pay commission,” he said.