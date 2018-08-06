‘AAP’s Amantullah Khan is a terrorist’: BJP’s OP Sharma triggers massive war of words inside Delhi Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA OP Sharma on Monday referred to his AAP colleague, Amanatullah Khan, as a ‘terrorist’ in the Delhi Assembly.

Kicking off a controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA OP Sharma on Monday referred to his AAP colleague, Amanatullah Khan, as a ‘terrorist’ in the Delhi Assembly, CNN-News 18 reported. The BJP MLA further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is supportive of terrorists, triggering sharp reactions from the government benches.

“Speak like a man, why are you speaking like a terrorist,” Sharma said in the Assembly. “Goons like you roam around in streets,” he added. (Aadmi ki tarah baat kar… atankwaadi ki tarah q baat kar raha hai… tere jaise gunde sadak pe firte hain)

गौर से देखिए BJP विधायक द्वारा विधानसभा सदन में दिया गया वक्तव्य… AAP विधायक @KhanAmanatullah को सदन में कहा आतंकवादी ! क्या BJP ऐसी ओछी सोंच के साथ बनाएगी New India ? pic.twitter.com/4Y4wJayCTA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 6, 2018

Reacting to the Sharma’s statement, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that ruling party in the centre is trying to brand all Muslims as terrorists. Sisodia demanded an apology from the BJP lawmaker.

Speaking to reporters out of Delhi Assembly, Sharma remained firm on his stand, saying that one who behaves like terrorist should be called a terrorist. (Jo aatankwadi jaisa bartav karega usko aatankwadi nahi to kya rohingya bolenge?)