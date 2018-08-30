Aapki Apni Party Peoples: AAP wants de-registration of similarly named party, HC seeks EC stand

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that the abbreviation of both the parties would be the same — AAP — which could confuse voters. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court today sought response of the Election Commission on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party against the poll panel’s decision to reject its objection against registration of the ‘Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)’ as a political party. Justice Siddharth Mridul issued notice to the EC and the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) seeking their stand on the plea by AAP seeking de-registration of the newly formed party.

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that the abbreviation of both the parties would be the same — AAP — which could confuse voters. The petition, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, claimed that the new party’s name was similar sounding and that could confuse voters.

The AAP has sought quashing of the EC’s July 16 order rejecting its objection against registration of Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) as a political party under provisions of the Representation of People Act.