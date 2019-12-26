AAP woos Delhiites with ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal – Lage Raho Kejriwal’ slogan

“We will clean Delhi, clean lanes and roads of Delhi. We will clean it to the extent that you will be proud to call yourself a Delhiite,” he said. (IE photo)

For the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the AAP on Thursday sought to strike direct rapport with voters with an ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal – Lage Raho Kejriwal’ slogan amid Chief Minister Arvind answering a volley of question on his governance in an interaction with people in Constitution Club’s Town Hall.

Answering a volley of question on his governance, ranging from women’s safety to free health facility and subsidised power, Kejriwal, in his first Town Hall meeting, said ensuring a clean city would be his first priority, if voted to power in polls likely to be held by January end or early February.

Amid chants of party’s slogan for the upcoming polls ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal – Lage Raho Kejriwal’, he said in the last five years, the AAP-led Delhi government worked on those issues which were most important for the development of any society. He said ensuring a clean Delhi would be his main focus in the next five years if he comes back to power.

“We will clean Delhi, clean lanes and roads of Delhi. We will clean it to the extent that you will be proud to call yourself a Delhiite,” he said. On unauthorised colonies, he urged people not to believe anyone till they get the registered documents of property in these settlements in their hands. “And remember that whoever gives you the registry, only they are responsible for getting the unauthorised colonies regularised,” he said.