AAP women take on Delhi L-G: ‘Are we a threat to your security’, asks Arvind Kejriwal’s wife

Amid uncertainties in the national capital over the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his four Cabinet colleagues, CM’s wife Sunita along with three other ladies attacked Lieutenant General Anil Baijal on social media today.

Amid uncertainties in the national capital over the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his four Cabinet colleagues, CM’s wife Sunita along with three other ladies attacked Lieutenant General Anil Baijal on social media today. The sit-in entered the fourth day today. Taking to Twitter, Sunita Kejriwal posted a pic of hers, Arvind Kejriwal’s mother, wife of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and wife of state Health Minister Satyendar Jain sitting in a car. She wrote, “Respected LG sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of CM, wife of Dy CM and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house? Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone. Regards.”

Respected LG sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of CM,wife of Dy CM and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house?Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone. Regards pic.twitter.com/Etlwfo86rs — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) June 14, 2018

Sunita Kejriwal alleged the families of the ministers, who are staging a sit-in at the L-G Secretariat since Monday evening, were not being allowed to meet them. She said on Twitter that even prisoners are allowed to meet their family members. In another tweet, she said, “@LtGovDelhi sir we waited for long but denied any meeting with our family. Even the prisoners are allowed to meet their family members.” Sources in the L-G office said the ministers’ family members can meet them outside the L-G office as no restriction has been imposed on such meetings.

Kejriwal and AAP ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have been staying put at the waiting room of the L-G office over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against those who have stopped work. They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration. Meanwhile, the IAS officers’ association has claimed that no officer has been on strike and work hasn’t been affected.

In counter-protest, BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, three party MLAs and AAP’s rebel legislator Kapil Mishra sat on dharna outside the chief minister’s office at Delhi Secretariat. The BJP legislators sitting on a ‘dharna’ at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office at the Delhi Secretariat today converted their protest into a hunger strike to pressure the government in providing relief to people hit by water shortage. The Delhi unit BJP leaders – Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Jagdish Pradhan and Parvesh Verma – and rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra also wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to end the five-day-old sit-in of Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office.