AAP will take 15-20 years to become a pan-India party, can’t happen overnight: Prashant Kishor

Emerging as a somewhat potent force after winning elections in one or two states is one thing, and winning Lok Sabha elections, another, political strategist Prashant Kishor said in an interview to Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, amid a buzz over Aam Aadmi Party’s emergence as a national alternative to the BJP and Congress following its victory in the Punjab elections. Pointing out that the AAP polled just 27 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Kishor said a party needs over 20 crore votes to win general elections, something that only the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have managed to achieve so far.

“Theoretically, any party can become a national party, but if you see historically, only the BJP and Congress have managed to emerge as a pan-India party. That does not mean no other party can do it. But it will require persistent efforts for 15-20 years. Such a change cannot come overnight,”

Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor’s remarks come on the back of a clean sweep by the AAP in the Punjab elections. The party’s victory triggered a series of expansion plans in other states, particularly where Congress and the BJP are locked in a direct contest. The AAP has already announced that it will contest elections on all seats in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where polls are due later this year. It has already started making its presence felt in Punjab’s neighbouring state of Haryana where the Congress is in turmoil and elections are due in 2023. AAP’s increased visibility on the back of its Punjab win has given rise to a buzz that the AAP is on track to become a national alternative.

Asked if he believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the leading popular face in Indian politics, Kishor said that Modi’s popularity remains intact, but went on to add that one can lose the election despite being popular, as the BJP faced in Bengal. He said that another example is Akhilesh Yadav’s performance in Uttar Pradesh where his rallies drew large crowds but failed to win the elections despite getting around 30 per cent of votes.

Kishor also rejected the contention that inflation and unemployment are not poll issues. He said that if a party gets 38 per cent votes, it should not think that the whole country is with them because only 38 out of 100 people supported them. He said that inflation and unemployment are the big issues for 62 people out of 100, but they are not united in their voting pattern.