AAP vs BJP stalls Delhi Mayor elections for the second time, House adjourned

Forty-six days after the results to the MCD elections in Delhi were declared, polling to elect a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi was deferred for the second time today as the MCD House was adjourned indefinitely on Tuesday amid ruckus and sloganeering by Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While BJP members claimed that AAP Councillors resorted to “pushing and shoving” in the House, AAP councillors claimed that the BJP got the House adjourned as it lacked a majority.

“BJP doesn’t have the numbers that’s why they adjourned the house. Our councillors are cutting inside. If you have the guts, get voting started. Respect the mandate of the people of Delhi,” tweeted AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

#WATCH | Delhi: A ruckus ensued at Civic Centre, MCD Headquarters soon after voting for Delhi Mayor began. The election is postponed as the House was adjourned sine die due to ruckus. pic.twitter.com/dTZty70RTi — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

“We were sitting in the House to vote since 11 am & when finally the time came, a ruckus began in the House. This is wrong, democratic principles must be followed,” said BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Session began Tuesday amid tight security arrangements as members nominated by the Lt Governor took the oath before elected representatives in the MCD House on Tuesday. AAP councillors, meanwhile, objected to the move and raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” after the ceremony.

While all 250 councillors have taken oath, two BJP councillors mentioned PM Modi’s name while taking the oath-one at the end of the oath and one at the beginning- which resulted in sloganeering by the councillors.

On January 6 too, the voting for Delhi Mayor elections was stalled due to unruly scenes that played out in the MCD House over who would take oath first. Members of the BJP and AAP almost came to blows, resulting in the adjournment.