AAP to hold protest march to PM’s Narendra Modi house on Sunday

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas — the official accommodation-cum-office of the Lt Governor — since Monday evening. (PTI)

AAP leaders and workers will march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Sunday to protest against the lack of response by the Lt Governor and the Centre to the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers at the Lt Governor’s house, a party leader said. “Delhi is all set to launch a mass protest like the one we did which changed its political picture,” Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Pankaj Gupta told the media here on Saturday. “We have tried all we can, but they are not ready to listen,” he added.

Gupta said not only the party workers, but the common people will also take part in the march that will begin from the Mandi House metro station at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

They have demanded a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike, action against officers who have struck work for “four months” and approval to his government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor. Sisodia and Jain are on an indefinite hunger strike.