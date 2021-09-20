AAP to contest all 68 seats in next year’s Himachal Pradesh polls, eyes 6th state to expand footprints

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced it will contest all the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh where elections are scheduled to be held in November 2022.

Eyeing at expansion of its footprints beyond the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced it will contest all the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh where elections are scheduled to be held in November 2022.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in November 2022. This is the 6th state after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa where AAP is contesting for Assembly elections” said AAP Himachal Pradesh in-charge Ratnesh Gupta.

The AAP has already launched its poll campaigns in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it recently took out Tiranga Yatras, trying to take on the ruling BJP on both fronts – patriotism and Hindutva. The party has announced it will contest on all the seats in both the states. In Uttar Pradesh, AAP recently took out a grand Tiranga Yatra in politically crucial constituency of Ayodhya, which is seen as its bid to take on the BJP on Hindutva.

In Punjab, Kejriwal’s party is already eyeing to turn the tables, riding on the anti-incumbency factor and the infighting within the Congress which led to the change of leadership in the state. The first round of ABP-CVoter survey has predicted that the AAP might emerge as the single largest party. As per the survey, the AAP may end up bagging anywhere between 51 to 57 seats in its kitty in the 117-seat state assembly where the half-way mark is 59.

According to the ABP-CVoter survey, the AAP is also expected to make big gain in the Goa assembly polls. The survey has predicted 22-26 out of the 40 seats for the BJP, followed by 4-8 seats for the AAP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress.