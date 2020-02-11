AAP-TMC workers celebrate defeat of BJP in Delhi

AAP supporters carrying party flags and posters were seen distributing sweets at various places in the city to celebrate the party’s win.

Trinamool Congress workers Tuesday joined Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) supporters in various parts of West Bengal to celebrate the spectacular victory of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and BJP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

AAP supporters carrying party flags and posters were seen distributing sweets at various places in the city to celebrate the party’s win. TMC cadres were seen brusting crackers and distributing sweets along with AAP supporters in different areas of the state to celebrate the defeat of BJP in the elections.

AAP will hold a mega victory rally from Park Circus seven point crossing to central Kolkata on Wednesday to celebrate the party’s stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, party sources said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is poised to return to power in Delhi with a thumping majority for the third straight time.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, tweeted “Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded”.