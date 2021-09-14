AAP Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya Today: Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh to lead charge, likely pitstops at Ram temple, Hanumangarhi

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, AAP Tiranga Yatra Ayodhya Today Latest Update: The Aam Aadmi Party will take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya today.

Uttar Pradesh AAP Tiranga Yatra Today Latest News: The Aam Aadmi Party will take out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya today and is likely to make pitstops at the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh will lead the AAP’s Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad that will start from the 18th century mausoleum of Nawab Shujauddaulah and end at Gandhi Park in the city.

On Monday, Sisodia and Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple as they launched the party’s campaign for the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Sisodia, the Delhi deputy chief minister, and Singh, the AAP’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh affairs, offered their prayers amid the chants of mantras. They also took holy dip in the Saryu river and had a lunch with sadhus.

The AAP leaders also met seers who invited them to ‘Bada Sthan’ temple, where Sisodia and Singh were given a warm welcome. They also had food with the sadhus of Ayodhya. The lunch of vegetarian food prepared in ‘Desi Ghee’ was attended by more than 100 prominent sadhus. “Ram Rajya is still the highest inspiration for clean governance and administration,” Sisodia said.

“With the grace of lord Ram and the blessings of saints, the AAP under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is becoming a new definition of politics of honesty and development.” The Tiranga Yatra to be taken out by the party in Ayodhya will give a new dimension to such politics, he added. “With the blessings of Shri Ramchandra ji, we will raise the tricolor and teach real nationalism,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi’s ruling party launching its Uttar Pradesh campaign from Ayodhya — the city of the country’s most disputed religious site — becomes symbolically important. Political parties including the BJP, the SP the BSP have used Ayodhya to kick start their campaigns as momentum builds for the 2022 polls.

The Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site has brought the Ayodhya issue back to the centrestage ahead of the crucial polls.

The party has already taken out Tiranga Yatra in Noida and Agra as a precursor to the grand event in Ayodhya. It further plans to take out Tiranga Yatra in all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state where it plans to field candidates.