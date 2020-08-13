AAP suspends former MLA Jarnail Singh for derogatory comments on Facebook

AAP suspends former MLA Jarnail Singh from the primary membership of the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal has suspended former MLA Jarnail Singh from the primary membership of the party over a allegedly derogatory post shared on his Facebook account.

Jarnail Singh was a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, representing the Rajouri Garden seat. He resigned in January 2017 to contest for the AAP against then sitting Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

The party in a statement said that the decision to suspend Jarnail Singh was taken in the meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee. The reasons cited by the party include use of ‘disparaging words against Hindu goddesses’ in a Facebook post.

“Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and there is no place in the party for anyone who disrespects any religion. Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns the statement by Jarnail Singh (former MLA, Rajouri Garden) and he has been suspended from the basic membership of the party with immediate effect,” the party said in a statement.

Jarnail Singh had allegedly made objectionable comments against Hindu goddesses on Facebook. He later deleted the post after facing backlash on social media.

The former MLA, however, explained that the post was accidentally made by his younger son who was handling his phone during an online class.

“Yesterday, my little son had taken my phone for his online class. He posted an image which I had deleted. I respect all the names of God Ram, Gobind, Keshav, Sadashiv and follow the principles of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib,” he said.

Singh shot to fame in 2009 after he threw shoes at then Union minister P Chidambaram over the Congress’s role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 on an AAP ticket. In 2015, he won the Assembly elections from the Rajouri Garden seat in Delhi.