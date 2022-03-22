AAP spreads wings, appoints new office bearers in poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

The AAP has retained its MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh as incharge of the party’s political affairs in Punjab.

Riding high on its stellar performance in the recently concluded elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has now set sights on the states where are elections are due this year and in 2023. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh – both ruled by the BJP will go to the polls later this year. The AAP, which has already announced that it will contest elections in these states to expand its footprints.

The AAP yesterday appointed new office-bearers for nine states including those going to polls in 2023. The party said in a statement that it has banked upon its experienced leaders to drive its campaigns and expand the party’s base in the states it is looking to target now.

According to the list released by the AAP, Sandeep Pathak has been appointed as incharge of the party’s Gujarat unit, replacing Gulab Singh who is an MLA from Delhi. Notably, Pathak is also AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominee from Punjab. He has also been made co-incharge of the party’s political affairs in Punjab, replacing Raghav Chadha.

The AAP has retained its MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh as incharge of the party’s political affairs in Punjab. The party has appointed its political affairs committee and national executive member Durgesh Pathak as incharge of Himachal Pradesh. AAP has been focussing on Himachal Pradesh as well along with Uttarakhand. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain have been appointed as the party’s election incharge for the state.

With an eye on Chhattisgarh assembly polls in 2023, the AAP has appointed its MLA from Burari in Delhi, Sanjeev Jha as the incharge of the party’s political affairs in the tribal-dominated state. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will serve as the party’s election incharge in Chhattisgarh, currently ruled by the Congress.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta has been made incharge of the party’s political affairs of Haryana. Party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj has been made the party’s election incharge for Haryana.

AAP’s Dwaraka MLA Vinay Mishra, son of Congress leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra, has been made incharge of the party in Rajasthan which will go to the polls next year. The AAP has appointed its leader A Raja as incharge of the party’s political affairs in Kerala and made its Malviya Nagar MLA from Delhi, Somnath Bharti, election incharge in Telangana. One of the founding members of the AAP, Rajesh Sharma will continue to serve as incharge of the party’s political affairs in Assam.

