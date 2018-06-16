AAP sit-in protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets support from this BJP minister!

Saturday marked the sixth day of the sit-in protest called by the Delhi CM at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal now has a new supporter in the form of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister. This minister is none other than former Union minister and MP Shatrughan Sinha, who came in support of the Delhi CM. He is supporting the AAP leaders and is demanding the status of a full state to Delhi. Sinha said that the BJP had been demanding the same for a long time, hence, the central government should declare it a full state keeping the public interest in mind.

In his tweet on Saturday, Sinha wrote that mass leader and gentleman politician Arvind Kejriwal’s dharna said it all. He went on to say that when the BJP had strongly demanded the same then why is the protest by the AAP leaders facing stiff opposition. “The dharna of mass leader & gentleman politician Arvind says it all. Dear Sir! Full statehood for Delhi has been a very strong demand of BJP & now when Arvind is asking for it why this stiff opposition? Let’s shed our arrogance/ego for the sake of Delhi and its people,” tweets Shatrughan Sinha.

The BJP MP has further appealed (to the Centre) to shed its arrogance and ego for the sake of Delhi and its people and work towards a common cause. He said, “…or else the famous song of yesteryears in the great & late Manmohan Desai’s film “Roti” may come true – “Ye public hai sab janti hai”. Lets address their genuine grievances before it’s too late Sir. Sooner the better. Jai Hind!”

Other than Sinha, many leaders of the Opposition have also supported the Delhi CM’s cause. The leaders include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and also Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The West Bengal CM, while talking about the same, had said that Kejriwal must get due respect. She further requested the Modi government to resolve the issue immediately. AP CM Naidu expressed solidarity with the Delhi government and said that the central government’s trend of using the Governor’s Office for political benefits did not go along with the spirit of the Constitution.

Saturday marked the sixth day of the sit-in protest called by the Delhi CM at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence. Of the leaders on the protest, Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia and state minister Satyendra Jain have been on hunger strike. Sisodia said that granting full state status to Delhi was a solution to all the problems.