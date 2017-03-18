AAP seeks action against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

AAP’s Delhi convener Dilip Pandey called Tiwari’s behaviour “shameful and unfortunate”, and urged the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to take “strict action” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday sought action against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after a video of him insulting a woman teacher at a public function emerged on the social media. AAP’s Delhi convener Dilip Pandey called Tiwari’s behaviour “shameful and unfortunate”, and urged the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to take “strict action” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. “In the video which appears three-four days old, Tiwari is seen humiliating a lady teacher for inviting him respectfully on the stage and requesting him to sing a few lines,” Pandey told reporters here.

“Before becoming a Member of Parliament, Tiwariji was a renowned artist and had been frequently exhibiting his talent on public forum whenever he addresses people,” Pandey added. “But then insulting her, humiliating her and seeking action against her (as it appears on the video) in such a manner for a genuine request is shameful and unfortunate.”

Pandey urged the Delhi Commission for Women to take strict action against the BJP MP “so that an elected representative never again insults women from a public forum”. Slamming Tiwari for later claiming he did nothing wrong, Pandey said: “It would have been better if he had apologised instead of justifying his behaviour.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter over the matter and asked why the teachers’ associations were silent on the issue. Why are BJP-affiliated teachers’ associations, teachers’ council and those talking about patriotism silent on a teacher’s insult by their leader, Sisodia asked.