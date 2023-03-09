scorecardresearch
AAP scared as probe into Delhi excise policy case ‘moving closer to mastermind’, says Manoj Tiwari

His statements come on a day when Manish Sisodia was being quizzed at the Tihar jail by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

Written by India News Desk
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. (File Image)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was getting increasingly fearful as the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case was “moving closer to the mastermind”. Tiwari alleged AAP leaders are protesting against the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the “corruption of Arvind Kejriwal government was exposed”.

“When all the jails in Delhi are under the Kejriwal government, so how is Manish Sisodia in danger? The corruption of the Kejriwal government has been exposed, that is why AAP leaders are furious and making such statements,” Tiwari said.

His statements come on a day when Sisodia was being quizzed at the Tihar jail by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. This is the second round of questioning of the senior AAP leader in jail by the ED.

The 51-year-old leader was first interrogated on March 7 in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

He is currently in judicial custody till March 20 after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation in the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, two new ministers – Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi – will be sworn into the Delhi government cabinet today. Their induction comes after Sisodia, along with former health minister Satyendar Jain, who is also in Tihar jail on alleged graft charges, tendered their resignations.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:14 IST