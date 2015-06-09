AAP reacts after Jitendra Singh Tomar arrest, says ‘Modi govt trying to scare us’

Alleging that Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, the Delhi Police and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre were trying to ‘scare’ the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government using court cases, party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the arrest of Delhi Law Minister Jitendra Singh Tomar in connection with the fake degree certificate row was wrong.

“The entire matter concerning Jitendra Tomar is in the court. Even an answer was filed by the university, saying his degrees were not fake, but real.Then, why this arrest? Was this arrest made to create pressure? LG, Delhi Police Commissioner and Modi government are trying to scare us by court cases and jails? We are not afraid of these things… Our fight against corruption will continue,” Singh said.

Tomar was arrested by Delhi Police this morning and taken to the Hauz Khas police station in connection with the fake certificate row.

Tomar has been facing charges that the education certificates submitted by him while filing nomination for Delhi Assembly polls earlier this year were fake.

Bihar’s Tilak Manjhi Bhagalpur University, from where Tomar claimed to have obtained his law degree, had earlier stated that the record of his provisional certificate did not exist in the university’s record.