AAP reaches out to disgruntled MLAs as Arvind Kejriwal readies for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Faced with a humiliating defeat in the 2014 general elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has begun preparations in a big way to contest next year’s Lok Sabha polls. According to a report in The Indian Express, the party is reaching out to its disgruntled MLAs in a bid to consolidate its forces and to improve its tally.

Several disgruntled MLAs who were either removed or sidelined by CM Kejriwal following allegations of corruption or alleged anti-party activities have been seen participating in events and protests being organised by the party, the report says.

Asim Ahmed Khan, AAP MLA from Matia Mahal and former Environment minister, has been seen in party events and protests over the past three months. He was stripped of the ministerial berth in 2015 by CM Kejriwal following allegations of corruption. However, Khan was discharged by the CBI on April 28 after the CBI filed a closure report in the corruption case against him.

Khan said that that the day he was discharged by the CBI in the case, he had met CM Kejriwal and “he asked me to forget about the past”. Khan is now working with party’s Chandani Chowk constituency in-charge Pankaj Gupta to help boost the party’s outreach in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

Another party MLA Pankaj Pushkar who represents the Timarpur Assembly constituency has also been seen participating in party events and protests in the last three months. He had turned rebel and spoken against the party leadership in 2015 when founding members Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were removed.

Devinder Sehrawat who is an MLA from Bijwasan constituency has also been seen taking part in AAP events and protests in the last few months. He was suspended by the party in 2016 just a few months ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. He had alleged that women were being exploited in return for tickets to contest the polls.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that the party is reaching out to its disgruntled leaders to consolidate its forces ahead of the general elections. He said that the equation between the disgruntled MLAs and the party has improved over the past few months and it was visible during the recent Assembly session.

“Over the past few months, things have started warming up between the few disgruntled MLAs and the party and this was evident in Assembly sessions where both Pushkar and Sehrawat have been supporting the party stand…,” he said.

The development assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the senior AAP leaders Ashutosh and Ashish Khetan leaving the party. While Ashutosh had quit the party after being apparently denied a Rajya Sabha berth, Khetan claimed that he was quitting the party to pursue his legal career.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had contested all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi but failed to make its presence felt as it was banking heavily on the support that it had gathered just a few months before in the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Congress party has made it clear that it will not join the ranks with the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The party said that leaders and workers are against any alliance with the AAP. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee and senior leader Chatar Singh said: “Congress will have no alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in the Parliamentary elections in Delhi in 2019.” The clarification comes in the backdrop of AAP leader and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel advocating for the participation of the AAP in the proposed ‘grand alliance’ of opposition parties to take on the BJP.