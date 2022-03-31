AAP rally in Jammu’s Doda takes rivals by surprise, affirms Kejriwal’s expansion plans

Buoyed by its Punjab victory and firm on expanding its footprints, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday held a roadshow in Jammu’s Doda district. To the surprise of political observers and party’s rivals, it turned into one of the biggest political rallies in the area since the abrogation of Article 370.

Since the party does not have a presence in the Union Territory, the roadshow — led by an Independent Doda District Development Council member Mehraj Malik — started with 500-600 AAP workers, but people kept joining the cavalcade, mostly in their own cars, with people raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “”Sher Aya Sher Aya”, reported The Indian Express.

The AAP held its rally just three days after senior BJP leaders, including its UT president Ravinder Raina, took out a similar march in Doda. Kahara, from where AAP rally started, falls in Bhaderwah Assembly constituency, the home ground of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress’s tallest leader in J&K.

The Indian Express further quoted Malik saying that the community hall, where the meeting was held, was full with around 3,000-4,000 people, with many more standing outside.

The success of AAP rally is largely seen as a result of its landslide victory in Punjab where it decimated the Congress and other strong contenders like the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The Indian Express quoted an AAP leader in Delhi saying that while Malik was not official given the responsibility to lead the party in Jammu, he has been a long-time worker of the party.

The report further quoted leaders from parties like the Congress, National Conference and PDP, who did not want to be named, admitted that AAP appeared to be getting a foothold, even if it didn’t translate into votes immediately. And that many from among their ranks were in touch with the new entrant.

A senior Congress leader and former legislator warned that the high command’s delay over a decision on Azad’s role in J&K may leave them with little choice but to go to AAP.