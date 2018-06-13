AAP protest LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia continue sit-in, party to march to L-G office in evening

All party leaders, including lawmakers and MPs from Delhi, will join the march, the party said in an official statement.

AAP protest LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party is all set to carry out a march from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the evening today. All party leaders, including lawmakers and MPs from Delhi, will join the march, the party said in an official statement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is staging a sit-in inside the office of LG, pressing for three specific demands it has raised for Delhi. The three demands are – direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, action against those who have struck work for “four months”, approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations. Two Delhi ministers – Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain – have started a hunger strike.

Here are all the Live Updates on the matter: