AAP protest: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s condition deteriorates, shifted to hospital from L-G house

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been shifted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated on Monday, the seventh day of his sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor’s residence. Amit Mishra, a senior official in Aam Aadmi Party, tweeted that Sisodia’s ketone level has reached 7.4. “Yesterday it was 6.4. ideally it should be zero. 2+ level is considered to be danger zone. Team of doctors reaching LG house to see him,(sic),” Mishra said in a tweet. “Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote re-tweeting Mishra.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who had started his fast a day before Sisodia, was rushed to a city hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday. The tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the eighth day today. “Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic),” he tweeted. Jain’s health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was “large”, PTI reported.

Kejriwal, his minister Gopal Rai have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme. Earlier, the minister shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a “large amount”.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court pulled-up AAP for the sit-in and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest. The court observed that strikes or dharnas are held outside and not inside someone’s workplace or residence.

The High Court observation came while hearing two petitions, one against Kejriwal’s protest and another against the alleged strike by IAS officers of the Delhi administration.