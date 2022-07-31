scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read

AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab’s Malerkotla

Akbar was shot inside the gym by an unidentified person, according to police officials.

Written by PTI
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde in Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said. The 18-year-old attacker was killed by law enforcement. (Representative image)
The AAP councilor died on the spot. (Representative image)

An Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Punjab’s Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said. Mohammad Akbar was shot from close range when he was in a gym, they said. “A person came in the gym and he shot him (Akbar),” said Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu. A bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, police said, adding that the assailants fled after committing the crime. Efforts are on to trace the assailants, said Sidhu, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News