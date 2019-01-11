AAP MP to bring private member bill on alleged demolition of temples in Varanasi

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 10:17 PM

Singh said he has given notice of the private member bill on demolition of temples and expected it to be taken up for discussion in next session of Parliament.

The corridor project aims at improving accessibility to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, located in a densely populated part of Varanasi, through a corridor.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh will bring a private member bill on alleged demolition of temples in Varanasi for construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Singh said he has given notice of the private member bill on demolition of temples and expected it to be taken up for discussion in next session of Parliament.

“The BJP government has demolished 36 temples in Varanasi for the 700-metre-long corridor,” he charged. The corridor project aims at improving accessibility to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, located in a densely populated part of Varanasi, through a corridor.

Singh alleged orders have also been issued for demolition of temples in Ayodhya. He will launch his “BJP Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao” march from Ayodhya to Varanasi, on Saturday.

