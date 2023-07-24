AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for ‘unruly behaviour’ for remaining Monsoon Session

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament for “repeatedly violating directions of the Chair”.

The motion for Sanjay Singh’s suspension was moved by Union minister and Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal. Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his “unruly behaviour” and cautioned him.

Day 3 of the Monsoon Session began with Opposition MPs staging a protest on Parliament premises seeking a statement by PM Modi on the Manipur issue and ruling BJP MPs staging a counter-protest at the Gandhi Statue over atrocities against women and Dalits in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Parliament braces for rocky start to Monsoon Session, Manipur violence and Delhi ordnance on agenda

The Opposition took their protest to the Houses once they assembled at 11 am. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice – from 11 am to 12 noon and from 12 noon to 2 pm – amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding an answer from the Prime Minister.

The Rajya Sabha saw MP Sanjay Singh’s suspension when the House reassembled at 12 noon. As the Opposition members raised slogans, Singh moved closer to the Chairman’s podium prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to “name” him. “I name Sanjay Singh,” he said.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, then got up and said he would like to move a motion to suspend Singh, saying this “kind of behaviour coming into the Well and disturbing the House is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.” He also urged the Chair to take “necessary action” against Singh. The Chairman asked Goyal to move the motion.

Also Read: Monsoon Session: Full list of 31 Bills likely to be tabled in Parliament

“I move the motion that Mr Sanjay Singh who has been named by the Chair be hereby suspended for the rest of the duration of session…until the last day of this current session,” Goyal said.

The Chairman put the motion to vote amid the ruckus. “The motion is that Sanjay Singh is suspended for the entire duration of this session for having repeatedly violated the directive of the Chair,” he said, and announced the suspension of Singh amid a loud “yes” by the ruling benches and an uproarious “no” by the Opposition.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11.