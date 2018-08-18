Big gesture! Arvind Kejriwal, AAP lawmakers donate one month salary for Kerala floods

​​​
All AAP MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 4:54 PM
kerala, delhi, arvind kejriwal, delhi cm arvind kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

All AAP MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 194 people have died.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced Rs 10 crore relief for the state from the government.

In a tweet, Kejriwal today said, “All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala.”

Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. The Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Spoke to Kerala CM. Del govt is making a contribution of Rs 10 cr. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala
(sic),” Kejriwal tweeted yesterday.

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Further, a body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its
infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely
hit.

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

