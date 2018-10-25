AAP MLAs disqualification case: Arvind Kejriwal-led party welcomes President Ram Nath Kovind dismissing plea

The Aam Aadmi Party expresses its gratitude towards the President of India for upholding the constitutional dignity by dismissing the plea for disqualification of party MLAs, said AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey.

The ruling AAP Thursday welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind’s decision to dismiss a plea to disqualify its 27 MLAs in an office of profit case, saying the move has defeated the BJP’s attempt at undermining constitutional institutions in the country. The President dismissed the plea to disqualify 27 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis attached to various city hospitals.

“What’s happening with the CBI today is an example of BJP’s attempts to undermine the constitutional institutions. It had all started with targeting of the AAP government in Delhi, raids on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers, and an earlier attempt to disqualify 21 party MLAs in another office of profit case,” Pandey said.

The President signed the order dismissing the plea based on an opinion given by the Election Commission (EC) in July, a senior poll panel functionary said Thursday. The EC had found no merit in the plea. Such pleas are sent to the President who forwards it to the EC.

The EC then gives its opinion based on which the President has to issue orders. According to an order issued by the Delhi government’s Health and Family Welfare Department on April 26, a ‘Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ (Patient Welfare Committee) is advisory in nature, which will assist health facilities, develop and customise strategies among others. It stated that each ‘Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ will be provided Rs 3 lakh per annum as grant-in-aid.