AAP MLAs disqualification case: AIADMK hails Madras High Court verdict

The Madras High Court verdict upholding the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs Thursday opened the doors for holding of by-polls to the 20 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with both AIADMK and DMK expressing confidence of winning all the seats.

While the ruling AIADMK hailed the verdict as a “good” one, its rival DMK urged the Election Commission to immediately kick start the process for holding by-polls. Sidelined AIADMK leader and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, though at the receiving end of today’s verdict, denied it was a setback to his camp and termed it as an ‘experience,’ which was lampooned by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

“It is a good verdict, secured with the blessings of our leaders, MGR (the late MG Ramachandran) and Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” Palaniswami, also the AIADMK Joint Coordinator, said. Dhinakaran, on his part said :”We expected a favourable verdict but it is not a setback. I will consult the 18 MLAs on whether to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. Personally, my feeling is we should go for by-elections.” The chief minister said the ruling party was prepared to face elections. “The 18 seats have now fallen vacant.

AIADMK will contest and win all of them,” he said. Asked about Dhinakaran’s contention that Thursday’s verdict was an ‘experience’ for him, Palaniswami shot back saying, “I don’t know what kind of experience is this.” He recalled Jayalalithaa had earlier expelled Dhinakaran from the party and that he had not even been a primary member of AIADMK.

To a question, he expressed confidence of the AIADMK repeating its 2014 Lok Sabha performance, where it had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats under the leadership of Jayalalithaa. The verdict also sparked celebrations among AIAMDK supporters, who burst crackers and distributed sweets in various parts of the state. At the party headquarters in the city, AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam greeted Palaniswami after the verdict. Law Minister C Ve SHanmugam said that “traitors have been taught a lesson following the court verdict.”

Dhinakaran, who has been claiming that he would oust the Palaniswami government and take control of the AIADMK by merging it with his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), put up a brave face over the court verdict against the 18 MLAs, who have sided with him and deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. He said he would consult the MLAs loyal to him before deciding whether to go on appeal in the Supreme Court and that he would meet them at Courtallam, where they are put up. Dhinakaran asserted his loyalists will sweep the by-polls.

The Opposition DMK said it was not bothered about which faction of the AIADMK will benefit from today’s court verdict but wanted elections to be held in all the 18 seats that fell vacant following the court order, besides two others. Late DMK chief M Karunanidhi-represented Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram, held by AK Bose of AIADMK, had earlier fallen vacant following the death of the two MLAs.

DMK President MK Stalin claimed his party would win in all these seats if elections were held. “As far as the DMK is concerned, democracy should be protected. Not just Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram, but 18 other seats have also fallen vacant following today’s verdict,” he told reporters here. “Since these segments have no representatives, the EC should come forward to hold polls to all 20 seats.

The people here are waiting to extend massive support to DMK in the polls,” he added. Meanwhile, the CPI described the court verdict as a “temporary reprieve” for the Palaniswami government. CPI state unit Secretary R Mutharasan urged the Palaniswami government to step down in line with the democratic values and “seek people’s mandate.”

The Madras High Court had earlier in the day upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice disqualifying 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, in a huge relief to the Palaniswami government. Justice M Sathyanarayanan heard the pleas of the rival parties after a bench of then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave a split verdict on June 14.