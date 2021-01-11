AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested by UP Police, ink hurled at him

AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the state government and hospitals. He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Earlier in the day, the Malviya Nagar MLA had heated exchange with the police officials who stopped him from visiting schools.

Later, an unknown person splattered ink on Bharati while he was talking to officials. Following this, senior leaders from AAP including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Yogi Adityanath. In a tweet, Kejriwal said: “Yogiji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. You got ink thrown on him? And then arrested him? Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your school then why do you get so scared? Fix the school. If you do not want to do, then ask Manish Sisodia.”

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia too targeted the UP chief minister and said: “Yes! When I came to see your school, you (Yogi Adityanath) stopped me too! How bad is your school that you have to stop people using the police?”

“Neither your schools, which you are hiding, nor your police, which do not prevent rape / theft / murder, are doing their utmost to stop the peace loving educational MLAs of Delhi. Is anything alright in UP except Gundaraj?” said Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalka.