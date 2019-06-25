AAP MLA Manoj Kumar sentenced to 3 months in jail for obstructing poll process

Manoj Kumar was convicted for obstructing a poll officer while discharging his duty. Kumar was also charged for disorderly conduct in or near the polling stations. (IE)

A Delhi court has sentenced Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for creating ruckus at a polling booth in Kalyan Puri area of East Delhi during assembly polls in 2013. However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the AAP leader bail after he furnished a bond of Rs 10,000 to enable him to appeal the order in a higher court.

It was reported that the then AAP candidate Kumar had led over 50 protestors at the main gate of a school during assembly elections who caused problems to the voters and disturbed the poll process.

According to a report in News 18, Manoj Kumar is facing six cases for extortion and criminal defamation. Kumar, however, has been acquitted in three cases — criminal defamation and two cases related to extortion. Of three cases pending against him, the MLA has been convicted in the fourth case.

As per reports, 140 cases were filed against AAP MLAs and members till March this year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (30) and his Deputy Manish Sisodia (12) are also embroiled in legal proceedings.

The AAP has often claimed that the Delhi Police were targeting its MLA on the central government’s behest. In the first two years after AAP came to power, the Delhi Police had arrested 13 of its MLAs on charges ranging from rape, extortion, cheating, rioting to forgery. The police, however, struggled to find compelling evidence in most of the cases that resulted in acquittal or discharge of the accused.

Some of the Delhi cabinet ministers who faced charges are Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot — all three have been discharges in all the cases.