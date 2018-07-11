AAP MLA Jarnail Singh rues inaction against driver who dragged cop on car’s bonnet

Singh had tweeted a video of the incident that took place at around 5.35 pm yesterday on the Naraina flyover and had tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding strict action against the errant driver. (ANI)

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has alleged indifference on the part of the Delhi Police chief over lack of stringent action against a traffic violator accused of dragging a constable on the bonnet of his SUV in west Delhi.

Singh had tweeted a video of the incident that took place at around 5.35 pm yesterday on the Naraina flyover and had tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding strict action against the errant driver.

While, the police have claimed that the violator was issued a challan as per law, the AAP MLA sought tougher punitive action.

In the video, the traffic constable was seen clinging on to the hood of the Hyundai Creta SUV while the AAP MLA rebuked the driver and asked the cops to take away his car keys.

The woman accompanying the driver was heard yelling at the cops and the MLA and threatening to take legal action against them.

“Excuse me! What are you doing? I will sue you,” said the woman in the video as she tried to snatch away the camera from Singh’s associate who recorded the entire episode.

The MLA tweeted that the driver was flagged down by the traffic policeman but rammed into the barricade forcing him to jump on to the car’s bonnet to bring it to a halt. Singh said that he chased the vehicle and helped the traffic police in stopping it.

He alleged that the policeman risked his life to perform his duty but a call from a senior official ensured that the violator was let off.