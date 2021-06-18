AAP MLA inaugurates speed breaker in Delhi; gets brutally trolled on social media

AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel during the inauguration of the Speed Breaker.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi MLA Shiv Charan Goel faced flak on social media for promoting the inauguration of a tabletop speed breaker in New Delhi with much fanfare. The Delhi MLA took to Twitter to share photos of the inauguration event, and was immediately trolled. The photos showed over 20 people in attendance, in violation of the Covid-19 norms like wearing of masks and social distancing for a toss on Wednesday.

“Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, development work in Moti Nagar is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent speed and accident, we inaugurated tabletop speed breaker near Fun Cinema, at Motinagar Red Light Crossroad,” said Shiv Charan Goel, an AAP MLA from Moti Nagar.

However, the peculiar incident of speed breaker inauguration led to massive trolling on the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter user said, “Worthy of the party who themselves have been a “Speed Breaker” in the progress of Delhi & the country, to be inaugurating a “Speed Breaker” with such pompous and fanfare!!”

Worthy of the party who themselves have been a “Speed Breaker” in the progress of Delhi & the country, to be inaugurating a “Speed Breaker” with such pompous and fanfare !! pic.twitter.com/sp5ud5X8sF — Yo Yo Funny Singh ???????? (@moronhumor) June 17, 2021

Another user questioned the MLA for violating the COVID-19 norm. “Whatever happened to #COVID19 rules of 6ft physical distance, no large gatherings etc?#Leaders & #politicians shud lead from example, #Law & #Punishment shud b same for all. Bad precedent being set but any1 noting?” said the user.

Another popular handle which goes by the name of Gabbbar, said, “Inauguration of a speed breaker by an MLA. A fitting metaphor for the Indian republic.”

20 people assembled to inaugurate a speed breaker. Marvelous. pic.twitter.com/IJaMnrI5Us — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 17, 2021

A user who goes by the handle of Bhatakta Engineer said that the Gods themselves have come to Delhi and have gone out to congratulate AAP for this historic achievement. “This step of historical importance is being appreciated all over the world. All three worlds (as per Hindu mythology) are bursting with joy. The gods themselves have come to Delhi and have gone out to congratulate AAP. This development work will be written in golden letters. Is this lie enough or should I write more? Khoda Pahad, nikali chuhiya (Making a mountain out of a molehill),” said the user.

इस ऐतिहासिक महत्व के कदम की पूरी दुनिया में सराहना हो रही है। तीनो लोक खुशी से झूम उठे है। देवता खुद दिल्ली आ कर AAP को बधाई देने निकल चुके है। इस विकास कार्य को सुवर्ण अक्षरों में लिखा जायेगा। इतना झूठ काफी है या और लिखूं? खोदा पहाड़ निकल चूहा।???? — भटकता इंजिनियर (@RupeshBhatiya5) June 17, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has been at loggerheads with the Centre over several issues. The BJP has been attacking the Kejriwal government for spending crores on the advertisement and many Twitter users also termed the inauguration move an advertisement gimmick.