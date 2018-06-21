AAP MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa thrashed by ‘mining-mafia’ – Watch video

Sandoa was allegedly attacked by the goons of mining mafia near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district. Khaira, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ropar in Punjab, Amarjeet Singh Sandoa has been admitted to hospital after an attack from mining mafia, senior party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said on Thursday. Sandoa was allegedly attacked by the goons of mining mafia near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district. Khaira, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, told news agency PTI that Sandoa has been rushed to Chandigarh’s PGIMER hospital. The incident has caught on camera. And, the video of the incident is going viral on social media. As seen in the video, AAP MLA’s two security personnel were also thrashed during the attack. “If this is the plight of the elected representatives who are also provided security, imagine what is the fate of ordinary citizens,” Khaira said.

Senior police officials of Ropar too have rushed to the spot where the incident took place. The incident comes three days after two employees of Punjab’s forest department were attacked by the sand mafia. While four other officials had escaped with minor injuries.

Aam Aadmi Party's MLA from Ropar in Punjab, Amarjeet Singh Sandoa attacked by mining mafia

Two officials, which included a forest officer, were brutally thrashed by five to seven assailants with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred on the night of June 18 when they intercepted a tractor-trolley near Seonk village in Mohali.

Khaira and Lok Insaf Party leader Simarjit Singh Bains alleged that the sand mafia goons had the backing of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress in Punjab, IANS reported. The leaders also alleged that goons were openly assaulting lawmakers and officials who were objecting to their illegal activities. Bains further demanded that CM Singh should resign as his government had failed to enforce law and order the state.