AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case

Days after Amanatullah Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody, the AAP MLA was on Wednesday granted bail by a Delhi court in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board graft case. Khan was arrested on September 16 by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) after the agency conducted raids at his house and claimed that there were several financial and recruitment irregularities arising out of the operations of the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan was the chairperson.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Wednesday directed his release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

In the FIR, the ACB claimed that Khan had illegally hired 32 people in violation of existing government norms and guidelines. The ACB further claimed that the Khan had misappropriated funds released by the Delhi government to the Waqf as grants-in-aid. Khan had illegally rented out several properties of the Waqf, ACB further claimed.

Khan was booked under several provisions of the Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The anti-corruption agency had also raided the residence of Khan’s business associate Hamid Ali Khan Masood. The ACB unearthed Rs 24 lakh in cash and seized illegal weapons while conducting raids on two of Khan’s close aides.

Khan’s fund manager Kausar Imam Siddiqui, who is also associated with AAP, was arrested from Telangana by the ACB after Rs 12 lakh was recovered from his house along with a weapon and a few cartridges. The first FIR was lodged against Khan in connection with the recruitment irregularitiesa back in 2020 when he was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.