AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets anticipatory bail

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 7:55 PM

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case lodged against him in connection with the ruckus at the inaugural function of Signature Bridge.

AAp, Amanatullah Khan, anticipatory bail, Signature Bridge, Arun Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party, india newsAAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. (PTI)

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case lodged against him in connection with the ruckus at the inaugural function of Signature Bridge. Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj granted relief to Khan, saying that it was not a case where custodial interrogation was required. “It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant (Khan) shall be released on furnishing a personal bond or Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount to the arresting officer,” the court said.

It, however, directed Khan to join the investigation and not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Three case were registered at New Usmanpur police station under North East district in connection with the incidents during the inauguration of Signature Bridge following complaints from Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. Adv Irshad, appearing for Khan, had moved the application for anticipatory bail saying the MLA feared that he will be arrested by the police.

