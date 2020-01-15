AAP list of candidates 2020: Abdul Rehman, booked for anti-CAA violence, fielded from Seelampur

Arvind Kejriwal’s party AAP has fielded Abdul Rehman from Seelampur. Rehman is an accused in the Seelampur violence case.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced its list of candidates for the February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi. The party has fielded Abdul Rehman from the Seelampur Assembly seat. Rehman is accused of inciting violence in Seelampur during anti-CAA protests.

Rehman replaces sitting AAP MLA Mohammad Ishraque. Mohammad had in 2015 polls defeated BJP’s Sanjay Jain by a margin of 28,000 votes.

Rehman is currently a councillor from Zafarabad. He has been named in the FIR filed by police in connection with the December 17 violence. According to the police document, he was leading the crowd which later indulged in violence and arson.

Meanwhile, the police said former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed has also been named in the FIR in connection with Seelampur violence.

The AAP has released the complete list of 70 candidates. The party has fielded 24 new faces and dropped 15 sitting MLAs. The national capital will go to polls in a single phase on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

The AAP’s main rivals — BJP and Congress — are yet to announce any candidate for the polls. In the 2015 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power by winning 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The BJP had won three seats while Congress drew a blank in the last assembly elections.