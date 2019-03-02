Lok Sabha election 2019: AAP announces names of 6 candidates, fields Atishi from Delhi East

AAP is yet to reveal from where Arvind Kejriwal will contest Lok Sabha election 2019. (File Photo/PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2019: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced names of candidates for six out of seven Delhi seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. The general elections are due in April-May.

While Atishi has been fielded from Delhi East seat, Raghav Chadha will be contesting the election from Delhi South, AAP convener Gopal Rai announced at a press conference on Saturday.

Other candidates are – Guggan Singh from Northwest, Dilip Pandey from Northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seat.

The AAP is yet to reveal from which seat Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will contest election from. In 2014, Kejriwal had challenged Narendra Modi on Varanasi seat but lost.