Lok Sabha election 2019: AAP announces names of 6 candidates, Rahul Gandhi refuses alliance in Delhi

AAP is yet to reveal from where Arvind Kejriwal will contest Lok Sabha election 2019. (File Photo/PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2019: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced names of candidates for six out of seven Delhi seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. The general elections are due in April-May.

While Atishi has been fielded from Delhi East seat, Raghav Chadha will be contesting the election from Delhi South, AAP convener Gopal Rai announced at a press conference on Saturday.

Other candidates are – Guggan Singh from Northwest, Dilip Pandey from Northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seat.

Earlier, reports suggested that AAP has approached the Congress to stitch an alliance for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. However, Gopal Rai said Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused the proposal for alliance between his party and the AAP, citing opposition from its Delhi unit leaders.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who has challenged Narendra Modi on Varanasi seat in 2014, is yet to announce if he would be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.