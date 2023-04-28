scorecardresearch
AAP lends weight to wrestlers protest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to join tomorrow

The decorated athletes resumed their agitation against the WFI chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee by the government to probe into the serious allegations.

Written by India News Desk
Jantar Mantar
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik during the press conference at Jantar mantar in new Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday. AAP ministers, who recently became members of the Delhi Cabinet, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi will meet the wrestlers today, reports ANI.

Star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakashi Malik, have made sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The grapplers have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar since Sunday.

The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.

The wrestlers have so far got the support of multiple politicians, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, who expressed their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

Top sportsperson of the country, including Olympics gold medallists Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, have also extended their support.

First published on: 28-04-2023 at 14:29 IST

