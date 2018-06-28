AAP leaders who questioned surgical strikes should now apologise: Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas (PTI)

With the proof of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army at terror installations across the Line of Control now out in public domain, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas has said that leaders from his party who had doubted the Army’s operations must now ask for forgiveness from themselves if not from him. A number of AAP leaders had earlier objected to his questioning party chief Arvind Kejriwal for seeking proof of the Army operations, that was conducted 11 days after the Uri attack by terrorists that left seventeen Indian soldiers dead.

The ‘sidelined’ AAP leader took to Twitter today and said he had to suffer the so-called political (political what????) for siding with the Army after the strikes. He had earlier said that the Delhi CM asking for proof of surgical strikes was one of the major reasons that led the party to perform badly in subsequent elections. After his statement, another AAP leader Amantaullah Khan had said that that Vishwas was plotting a coup against Kejriwal and aslso accused him of being a “RSS-BJP agent”. Khan stepped down from party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) after Vishwas raised objections to his statement. After the army conducted surgical strike, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, while saluting the army for the operation, had also urged the government to come out with the proof in a video.

On Wednesday, a number of news channels aired videos of surgical strikes conducted by the Army on September 29, 2016 at terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). The veracity of the video was authenticated by top Army officials directly involved with overseeing the operations. Soon after the videos were aired by a number of news channels, a war of words ensued between the Congress and the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala today accused the Narendra Modi Government as well as the BJP of politicising the surgical strike for political advantage. He also accused of giving step-motherly treatment to the Army by not providing the latest equipment and reducing their budgetary allocation.

“Let the ruling dispensation remember that the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers cannot become a political vote garnering tool for the Modi government and the BJP,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Slamming the Congress’ allegation that the BJP-led government was politicising the surgical strike, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that if BJP wanted to draw political advantage then a video of the Army’s operation would have been released during the Assembly elections Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat or Karnataka.