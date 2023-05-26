scorecardresearch
Supreme Court grants interim bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on health grounds

Satyendar Jain has been in custody in a money laundering case since June 2022. He was hospitalised with injuries on Thursday.

Satyendar Jain |Supreme Court
Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by the Supreme Court on health grounds. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on health grounds.

A vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha granted bail to Jain for six weeks to get treated at a private hospital of his choice, reports Live Law.

The bail granted to Jain is subject to conditions. Jain shall not go to the media “to make any statement on any issue” and he shall not attempt to influence the witnesses, the court said.

Jain has been under custody since May 2022 as an undertrial in a money laundering case.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 11:50 IST

