AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj found hanging at his Delhi residence, Kejriwal offers condolences

Sandeep Bhardwaj AAP Party: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trade wing secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj was found hanging at his residence in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, police said, as reported by The Indian Express.

The 55-year-old AAP leader was rushed to the Kukreja Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that police received information from the hospital that Bhardwaj was brought dead.

He was taken to the hospital by his friend who had come to his residence to visit him.

Bansal said that the crime team was called to the spot, adding that inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC was being conducted.

“We received a call from the hospital about Bhardwaj’s death. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital and the caller said he was found hanging at his home. The crime team was sent to his residence and inquest proceedings in the case have been initiated. We have not found a note from his place yet. No foul play has been found,” the DCP (West) said, as quoted by IE.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death and wrote on Twitter (in Hindi), “Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul peace. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief, and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep in this difficult time.”

The AAP leader was the owner of Bhardwaj Marbles and was divorced, and lived with his two daughters and son.