AAP leader Manish Sisodia denied bail in money laundering case related to excise ‘scam’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail application was dismissed by a Delhi court in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case, reported PTI.

Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Sisodia, stating that this was not the right time to grant him bail. The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments on the AAP leader’s plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer required for investigation.

Also Read Manish Sisodia named as accused in CBI’s supplementary chargesheet in excise policy scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a “crucial” stage, and said that Sisodia had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The central probe agency also stated that it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged scam.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on March 26.

The court had on March 31 dismissed his bail application in the corruption case probed by the CBI saying he was “prima facie the architect” in the criminal conspiracy behind the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The former Deputy CM, who held finance and education portfolios, was arrested both by the CBI and the ED for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped excise policy, and for laundering the money so generated.