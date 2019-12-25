Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday engaged in a heated argument with a reporter during a press conference in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday engaged in a heated argument with a reporter during a press conference in Chandigarh. According to news agency ANI, Mann was irked when the reporter asked about the AAP’s vision in Punjab and added there was a perception that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the main opposition party and not the AAP.

Mann initially dismissed the question. The reporter then cited dharnas being organised by the SAD against the Amarinder Singh government across the state. This prompted an angry response from Mann.

“Who says Akali Dal is main opposition party…Who tells you Akali Dal is the main opposition. Which dharnas do they hold…against whom?” he said.

When the scribe tried to ask another question, the AAP leader said, “Have you taken a contract to ask all the questions?” “Opposition is not defined by dharnas. It is defined by the questions…Did you read who posed maximum questions?” Mann asked.

Targeting SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said, “You are taking Sukhbir Badal seriously. He is an intellectually challenged kid.”



When the journalist questioned Mann’s conduct, the AAP leader then stood up and charged towards him. Mann was immediately stopped by his party colleagues.

Mann is a Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur seat of Punjab. He is also the AAP’s convenor in the state. In the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly, the AAP is the second largest party with 19 MLAs and the SAD has 14. The ruling Congress enjoys the support of 80 MLAs.