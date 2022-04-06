AAP launches ‘Mission Himachal’ with mega roadshow in Mandi, Kejriwal promises to uproot corruption ‘like Delhi, Punjab’

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Himachal’ with a massive roadshow in Mandi, led by party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

“First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi and then in Punjab, now it’s time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh,” Kejriwal said at the roadshow.

“We’re common people, we don’t know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools and end corruption. We’ve ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the CM. Now ‘Kranti’ should happen in Himachal Pradesh too,” he said.

The AAP strategically scheduled the rally for today, which is the foundation day of the BJP. Firm on its ambition of national expansion, Kejriwal-led party tried to send a clear message to the BJP and the Congress, about its emerging as a strong alternative.

Meanwhile, accusing the BJP and the Congress of promoting dynasty politics, Mann said: “AAP promotes common man in politics to end corruption and ensure development of people.”

After its Punjab victory, where its wrested power from the Congress, the AAP announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. The message was clear — it now eyes at replacing the Congress as the main opposition party in the country. This is why Kejriwal’s party is now eyeing states where the BJP and the Congress in a direct bipolar contest.

There is a strong anti-incumbency wave in Himachal and it was evident from the ruling BJP’s loss of three Assembly and one parliamentary seat in the October 2021 bypolls. What adds to the BJP’s woes is the absence of the veteran Chief Minister faces, as it might work for the party that is already ruling in two states — same as the Congress.

Last month, the AAP had appointed an eight-member team to expand the organisation and devise poll strategies in Himachal. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been made the election in-charge and has already visited the state several times since the AAP victory. Durgesh Pathak has been appointed state in-charge with Ratnesh Gupta his deputy.

Himachal Pradesh was traditionally dominated by the Congress and saw its first non-Congress chief minister, Shanta Kumar, in 1977, when the Janata Party came to the helm.