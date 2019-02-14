AAP keen on alliance with Congress in Delhi, says Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 8:36 PM

He also said the BJP will benefit in a three-cornered fight in the national capital. Kejriwal's remark came a day after he had participated in a meeting with opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the Congress had “more or less” declined to have an alliance in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party is keen on an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed Thursday. It is now up to the Congress to reciprocate, she said. “Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister and AAP chief) wants an alliance with the Congress in Delhi,” Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, told reporters.

Banerjee said she respected the decision of political parties which cannot take a call on pre-poll alliance because of political compulsions.



