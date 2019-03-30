AAP hits out at Manoj Tiwari for saying SC refused to grant full statehood to Delhi

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 10:25 PM

Senior AAP party leader Gopal Rai hit out at Tiwari, accusing him of lying on the issue and misleading the people of the city because the BJP was afraid of the growing popularity of full statehood.

According to media reports, responding to a question on the issue of full statehood, Tiwari Friday said that the BJP never took a U-turn on the issue but the Supreme Court made it clear that it cannot be done. (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party has hit out at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari for reportedly saying that the Supreme Court refused to grant complete statehood to Delhi, challenging him to show which case was filed in the apex court regarding the issue.

According to media reports, responding to a question on the issue of full statehood, Tiwari Friday said that the BJP never took a U-turn on the issue but the Supreme Court made it clear that it cannot be done.

Senior AAP party leader Gopal Rai hit out at Tiwari, accusing him of lying on the issue and misleading the people of the city because the BJP was afraid of the growing popularity of full statehood.

“The AAP will not allow the BJP to escape its decades of false promises with the people of Delhi and its ultimate treachery with Delhiites,” he told reporters.

He claimed it was not possible for a member of Parliament to not know the process of how Delhi would attain statehood, particularly when his own party kept promising it to the people of the national capital for decades.

“Latest attempt by Tiwari to spread further falsehoods on Delhi statehood was during his ‘Twitter chaupal’, during which he said that since the Supreme Court of India has stated Delhi cannot be granted statehood, therefore this matter is now over,” Rai added.

He challenged Tiwari to make public where, when and in which case the Supreme Court stated what he has been claiming.

Reacting to it, Tiwari said the AAP party leaders are “biggest liars” if they think the matter is not in the apex court. “It means they have not gone through the documents carefully. They should read the evidence carefully first,” he said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.

The election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.

