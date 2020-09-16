AAP hits back after Rahul Gandhi says IAC propped up by BJP-RSS, says Congress trying to hide failures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (file pic)

The Aam Aadmi Party has responded strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and AAP were propped up by the RSS-BJP. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Congress party was making excuses to hide its failures.

“Till when will you make excuses to hide your failures? Stop crying now. The truth is that the country has no hopes from BJP and Congress,” he said.

“Only AAP talks about the country, and solves their issues of schools, hospitals, power, and water. In future, AAP will be the country’s choice,” Singh added.

Prashant Bhushan had claimed in a media interview that the India Against Corruption movement was “propped up by the BJP and RSS” to bring down the Congress-led UPA government. Bhushan said that social activist Anna Hazare was probably not aware about the BJP and RSS role. “Arvind was aware of it, I have very little doubt of that,” he said.

Bhushan was a core member of the IAC and one of the founding members of the AAP. The IAC was lef by social activist Anna Hazare. Bhushan was expelled from the AAP in 2015 for alleged anti-party activities.

Rahul on Tuesday referred to Bhushan’s revelations to attack the AAP. He tweeted that the IAC and the Aam Aadmi Party were propped by the BJP and RSS to oust the Congress from power at the Centre and that the party knew it all along.

“What was known to us has been confirmed by a founding AAP member. The IAC movement and AAP were propped up by the RSS/BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government,” he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Prashant Bhushan had shown courage and spoken the truth.