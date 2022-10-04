AAP govt’s plan power subsidy scheme under scanner, Delhi L-G orders probe

Setting the stage for yet another clash with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a probe into alleged “non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT”, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Directing the probe, the L-G has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a report within seven days, and to ascertain if the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)’s order in 2018 has been flouted.

According to the PTI report, citing sources, the probe was ordered following a complaint received by the L-G Secretariat raising issues of “impropriety and discrepancies” in the power subsidy scheme of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

In its order dated February 19, 2018, the DERC stated that the Delhi government may consider transferring power subsidies to consumers through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

“The complainants including eminent lawyers and jurists have alleged that a massive scam was effected after Delhi government appointed directors and a private discom,” the sources claimed, according to PTI.

While there is no official word from the AAP or the discom over the allegations, the development sets the stage for yet another clash between the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and the Centre.

Locked in a power tussle ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi, the face-off between the ruling government and the Centre has seen an escalation ever since the L-G recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, has alleged financial impropriety on part of those responsible for framing and implementing the liquor policy in the capital, and claimed that the ruling government favoured select private liquor vendors, thus causing a loss to the state exchequer.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the case.

The AAP government, on its part, has alleged a witch-hunt by the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that its rise has unsettled the ruling party at the Centre which is acting out of vengeance. Labelling the allegations against it as baseless and fabricated, the AAP has claimed that investigative agencies have found nothing against its leaders and that the recent actions against it are keeping the Gujarat elections in mind.