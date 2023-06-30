The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the ordinance brought by the central government over control of administrative services in the national capital.

The plea said the ordinance was “an unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat”. The AAP has deemed the ordinance as ‘unconstitutional’ and has requested an immediate stay on its implementation.

The Centre brought an ordinance on May 19 to curtail the powers of Delhi’s elected government. It made way to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The ordinance was promulgated only a week after the Supreme Court handed over control of services in Delhi to the elected government, excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Following this, Arvind Kejriwal has been meeting different opposition parties across the country to garner support, claiming the ordinance will destroy the federal structure of the country.

While several non-BJP parties have supported the AAP over the ordinance, Congress is yet to denounce the issue.