AAP govt fully prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
Published: June 20, 2019 5:02:35 PM

According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there were 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015, but in 2018, it was 2,700. The AAP government will try to bring down this number further this year, he said.

Dengue and chikungunya cases AAP, Delhi Dengue and chikungunya cases, Dengue cases Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP partyArvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of all the departments to review the preparedness to tackle the situation emerging during the monsoons. (PTI photo)

Ahead of the monsoon season, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the AAP government is fully prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases. Kejriwal chaired a meeting of all the departments to review the preparedness to tackle the situation emerging during the monsoons, which is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.

“Rainy season is coming. During these days, there are cases of dengue and chikungunya. God may keep your family healthy.”Delhi government is completely prepared to deal with it. Today, I reviewed (preparations) in a meeting of all departments…” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Delhi government offers to help Bihar tackle encephalitis menace

According to the chief minister, there were 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015, but in 2018, it was 2,700. The AAP government will try to bring down this number further this year, he said. At least 13 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to a municipal report released on June 10.

During the monsoon season, Delhiites also have to face waterlogging issues with agencies in the national capital blaming each other for it. Last week, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had directed authorities to desilt all drains by June 22.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. AAP govt fully prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop